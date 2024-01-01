Chicken sandwiches in Fairview
Fairview restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Avonia Tavern - 7321 W Lake Rd
7321 W Lake Rd, Fairview
|Smoky Mountain Chicken Sandwich
|$14.99
Grilled chicken breast topped with ham, bacon, and BBQ sauce. Served with A/T Chips.
Main Street Cakery Cafe - Fairview
7403 W Ridge Rd, Fairview
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.20
Fresh chicken salad with sliced grapes and celery topped with provolone cheese & lettuce.
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$8.75
Grilled chicken breast topped with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo