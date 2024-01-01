Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Fairview

Fairview restaurants
Fairview restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Avonia Tavern - 7321 W Lake Rd

7321 W Lake Rd, Fairview

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Smoky Mountain Chicken Sandwich$14.99
Grilled chicken breast topped with ham, bacon, and BBQ sauce. Served with A/T Chips.
HAMBURGERS

Main Street Cakery Cafe - Fairview

7403 W Ridge Rd, Fairview

Avg 4.6 (771 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.20
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.20
Fresh chicken salad with sliced grapes and celery topped with provolone cheese & lettuce.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.75
Grilled chicken breast topped with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo
