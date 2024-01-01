Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Fairview

Fairview restaurants
Toast

Fairview restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Sabo's Pizza Inc

7402 W Ridge Rd, Fairview

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken & Cheddar$8.99
Grilled Chicken, Cheddar cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
More about Sabo's Pizza Inc
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

Main Street Cakery Cafe - Fairview

7403 W Ridge Rd, Fairview

Avg 4.6 (771 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.49
Grilled chicken breast topped with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo
Bacon Avocado Grilled Chicken$10.75
Grilled chicken breast topped with avocado spread, bacon, and tomato on one of our homemade buns
More about Main Street Cakery Cafe - Fairview

