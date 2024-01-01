Grilled chicken in Fairview
Fairview restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Sabo's Pizza Inc
7402 W Ridge Rd, Fairview
|Grilled Chicken & Cheddar
|$8.99
Grilled Chicken, Cheddar cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
HAMBURGERS
Main Street Cakery Cafe - Fairview
7403 W Ridge Rd, Fairview
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$8.49
Grilled chicken breast topped with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo
|Bacon Avocado Grilled Chicken
|$10.75
Grilled chicken breast topped with avocado spread, bacon, and tomato on one of our homemade buns