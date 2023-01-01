Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Fairview

Fairview restaurants
Fairview restaurants that serve taco salad

Sabo's Pizza Inc

7402 W Ridge Rd, Fairview

Taco Salad$0.00
Taco meat,cheddar,tomatoes,black olives,green onions
HAMBURGERS

Main Street Cakery Cafe - Fairview

7403 W Ridge Rd, Fairview

Avg 4.6 (771 reviews)
Southwest Taco Salad$13.20
Your choice of seasoned beef,
chicken strips or pulled pork (BBQ
or Plain) atop a bed of mixed
greens with black bean and corn
salsa, cheese, tomatoes, onions
and tortilla strips
