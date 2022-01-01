Fairvue Pizza & Pub

Awedaddy's Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

With the Best Specialty Drinks in Sumner County, we are sure to make your evening a night to remember. The Bushwhackers at the bar are sure to be a drink you'll never forget. Our restaurant is a place to relax, listen to live music and enjoy your summer. Enjoy some delicious seafood for dinner or our amazing Sunday brunch and see what everyone is talking about! See you soon! Call ahead seating available.

