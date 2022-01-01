Go
Toast

Fairvue Pizza & Pub

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

1483 Nashville Pike

Avg 3.5 (17 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Online Ordering
TV

Location

1483 Nashville Pike

Gallatin TN

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

BLUE GRILL BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Grant's Kitchen and Grill

No reviews yet

Real Food! Real Fast!

Alberto's

No reviews yet

A cosy little restaurant in an old farm house in the fields. Brazilian and European foods and desserts. Available on-site or for take-out.

Awedaddy's Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

With the Best Specialty Drinks in Sumner County, we are sure to make your evening a night to remember. The Bushwhackers at the bar are sure to be a drink you'll never forget. Our restaurant is a place to relax, listen to live music and enjoy your summer. Enjoy some delicious seafood for dinner or our amazing Sunday brunch and see what everyone is talking about! See you soon! Call ahead seating available.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston