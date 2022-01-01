Go
Fairways Cantina

3851 Manor Rd.

Austin, TX 78723

Popular Items

Coors Light$4.00
Tex Mex Queso$6.50
pico de gallo · corn tortilla chips
Happy Gilmore$5.45
carne asada · onion · cilantro · lime
Merry Mex$4.95
chicken tinga · avocado · refried black beans · lettuce · pickled red onion · cotija
Build Your Own Taco$2.85
you choice of flour or corn tortilla, 2 ingredients, & choice of salsa.
Fairways Foursome$9.95
four cheese quesadillas · pico de gallo · lime sour cream ·  fairways salsa · add choice of meat (+$2)
Green Jacket$4.95
beer battered fried avocado · refried black beans · cabbage + pickled onion slaw · cumin crema · cilantro · jalapeño
Great White Shark$6.25
beer battered snapper · cabbage · pico de gallo ·  chipotle lime mayo
Frozen Margarita - 12oz$9.00
Migas$4.35
scrambled eggs · cheese · potato · pico de gallo
Sunday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 9:00 pm

3851 Manor Rd., Austin TX 78723

Batch Craft Beer & Kolaches

No reviews yet

Brewpub and Bakery

JuiceLand

No reviews yet

Serving smoothies, raw organic juices, plant-based meals, and superfood lattes.

Rebel Cheese

No reviews yet

Rebel Cheese is a vegan deli and wine shop. We offer the largest selection of fresh, house made, unique artisan vegan cheeses that taste the same, if not better, than their dairy counterparts. To complement our artisan vegan cheese offerings, we sell hard to find vegan gourmet grocery items from around the world, cheese plates, wine, and made-to-order soups, sandwiches and salads.

Kerbey Lane Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

