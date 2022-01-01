Fairways Cantina
Open today 7:30 AM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
3851 Manor Rd.
Austin, TX 78723
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Location
3851 Manor Rd., Austin TX 78723
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Batch Craft Beer & Kolaches
Brewpub and Bakery
JuiceLand
Serving smoothies, raw organic juices, plant-based meals, and superfood lattes.
Rebel Cheese
Rebel Cheese is a vegan deli and wine shop. We offer the largest selection of fresh, house made, unique artisan vegan cheeses that taste the same, if not better, than their dairy counterparts. To complement our artisan vegan cheese offerings, we sell hard to find vegan gourmet grocery items from around the world, cheese plates, wine, and made-to-order soups, sandwiches and salads.
Kerbey Lane Cafe
Come in and enjoy!!