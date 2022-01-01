Fair Winds

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

The Great Greek was founded by two third-generation restauranteurs with more than 30 years in the food and hospitality business. Like anyone who loves truly good food, their favorite childhood memories were those spent with family and friends, crowded around a table for a meal made with care and love.

That tradition still remains today with the same recipes passed down generation after generation and prepared with the spirit of authentic Mediterranean hospitality where everyone’s welcome. We’ve made the dining room a little bigger to fit more guests, but you’ll always feel right at home with smiling faces, table service, and a bright cheerful atmosphere.

