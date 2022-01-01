Go
Misfits Bar & Grill

Come in and enjoy! Where customers become family!

201 S. Old Farm Road

Popular Items

12 COUNT WINGS$15.39
PERSONAL PEPPERONI PIZZA$5.99
9 inch pizza hand pressed and topped with our special mozzarella cheese blend and pepperoni cooked to perfection and topped with our house made garlic parmesan sauce around the crust.
ADD ON FRIES$2.19
XL Crinkle cut french fry.
201 S. Old Farm Road

Roanoke Rapids NC

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
