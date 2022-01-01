Go
Toast

FAITH COOKIES

Come in and enjoy!

1816 E 7th

No reviews yet

Popular Items

THE GiGi (BANANA CARAMEL, PEANUT BUTTER-PB2 CHOCOLATE PDM)$7.00
LEMONBERRY (LEMON TEA, POMEGRANTE LIFTOFF, MANGO ALOE)$6.50
See full menu

Location

1816 E 7th

Little Rock AR

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cache Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

At The Corner

No reviews yet

Modern Diner serving breakfast, lunch & weekday TV Dinners. We have paused all indoor dining @ this moment. Visit us Curbside.

Lucky Lou's

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

TOPDOG

No reviews yet

Plump, Juicy, Tender, Delicious Hot Dog Company!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston