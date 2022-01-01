Go
Fajitas & 'Ritas

Established in 1989, Fajitas & 'Ritas is an award winning, good-vibe, “unabashedly fun” restaurant and bar featuring fresh Texas and barbecue cuisine.

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS

25 West St • $$

Avg 3.7 (2252 reviews)

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Takeout

25 West St

Boston MA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
