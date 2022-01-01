Fajitas & 'Ritas
Established in 1989, Fajitas & 'Ritas is an award winning, good-vibe, “unabashedly fun” restaurant and bar featuring fresh Texas and barbecue cuisine.
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS
25 West St • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
25 West St
Boston MA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
The Q
WELCOME TO THE Q RESTAURANT. HERE, YOU WILL FIND SELECTIONS OF CHINESE, JAPANESE, AND THAI CUISINE. OUR MOST SPECIAL IS THE MONGOLIAN HOT POT, WHICH HAS BECOME A TREND ALL OVER THE WORLD. OUR GOAL AT Q IS TO EXCEED ALL OF YOUR SERVICE AND DINING EXPERIENCE EXPECTATIONS.
Ruckus
Come in and enjoy!
Shore Leave
Shore Leave is our interpretation of a tropical escape through the lens of our love for Boston’s rich dining scene in Boston, MA
Rock&Rye
Come on in and enjoy!