Go
Toast

Falafel & Co.

At Falafel & Co, we want to provide a “discovery experience” by connecting cultures through a craveworthy culinary experience. Our commitment is to be your guide to exploring the best flavors of the Middle East, the best of Palestinian cuisine with generous servings of our authentic dishes to include fresh pita, crispy falafel, savory kufta, and our signature dips and salads. We embody the true spirit of Palestinian hospitality. Our team is committed to sharing this experience with you through our food.

1000 Brookside Dr. Ste. 119

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Falafel Rice Bowl$10.00
Baklava$3.00
Single falafel$0.75
Kids Chicken Tenders$7.00
comes with small drink and zatar fries
Falafel Salad Bowl$10.00
Chicken Pita$10.00
Chicken Rice Bowl$11.00
Falafel$7.00
Signature ground chickpea patties season and deep fried (10 pcs)
Chicken Salad Bowl$11.00
Falafel Pita$9.00
See full menu

Location

1000 Brookside Dr. Ste. 119

Raleigh NC

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Standard Beer + Food

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

(ish) delicatessen

No reviews yet

Weird sandwiches from weird people

Station @ Person St

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Stanbury

No reviews yet

Pre-order for all your Cajun TO GO needs! Additionally, we will be open with outdoor dining from 3:00-9:00p Sunday 2/14 - Tuesday 2/16 to safely celebrate the holidays. No reservations.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston