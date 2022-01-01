Falafel & Co.
At Falafel & Co, we want to provide a “discovery experience” by connecting cultures through a craveworthy culinary experience. Our commitment is to be your guide to exploring the best flavors of the Middle East, the best of Palestinian cuisine with generous servings of our authentic dishes to include fresh pita, crispy falafel, savory kufta, and our signature dips and salads. We embody the true spirit of Palestinian hospitality. Our team is committed to sharing this experience with you through our food.
1000 Brookside Dr. Ste. 119
Raleigh NC
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
