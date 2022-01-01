Go
Falafel Corner - Walerga

Come in and enjoy!

7897 Walerga Road Suite #117

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Gyro Wrap$10.99
Gyro Meat, Lettuce, Onion, Tomatoes, Salata, Tzatziki, Pita Bread
Quesadilla$6.99
Tortilla, Mozzarella Cheese, Onion, Cilantro, Ranch Dressing, Badmash Sauce (Spicy)
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$6.99
Chicken breast with Sweet Baby Ray's Nashville hot sauce, swiss cheese, lettuce, and pickles on a brioche bun.
Chicken Platter$14.99
CHicken, Salad, Rice, Tzatziki, Hummus, Pita Bread
1 Falafel Ball$1.49
Double Cheeseburger$10.99
2 Beef Patties, 2 Slices of American Cheese, Thousand Island Spread, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Onion
Small Fountain$2.49
12oz Fountain Drink
Combo Platter$15.99
Gyro Meat, Chicken, Salad, Rice, Tzatziki, Hummus, Pita Bread
Greek Salad Platter$8.49
Lettuce, Onion, Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncini, Sumac
Gyro Platter$14.99
Gyro Meat, Salad, Rice, Tzatziki, Hummus, Pita Bread
Location

7897 Walerga Road Suite #117

Antelope CA

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
