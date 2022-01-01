Falafel Corner - Walerga
Come in and enjoy!
7897 Walerga Road Suite #117
Popular Items
Location
7897 Walerga Road Suite #117
Antelope CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Lumpia Ko - Eats and Boba
We are a fun and hip Filipino-Asian fusion eats and boba shop taking on a fresh approach to combine hand-rolled Filipino LŪMPIA along with our new spin on Filipino-style brunch dishes called SILOG. To top it all off, we have created hand-crafted refreshing selection of BOBA FLOATS that take milk, fruit teas and boba to the next level.
Join us to discover a gourmet kitchen that serves tasty food pairings and culinary delights.
Fire Wings Antelope
Come in and Enjoy
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4647
Come in and enjoy!
54 Beach Hut Deli
Aloha Shared Daily!!! 🤙🏼🌴🌺