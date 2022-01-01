Go
Falafel Nation

FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES

1170 Howell Mill Rd • $$

Avg 4.2 (100 reviews)

Popular Items

CHOPPED SALAD BOWL$10.00
romaine lettuce, feta cheese, sumac slaw, Israeli salad, pickled cucumbers, hardboiled egg, fried chick peas, toasted sunflower seeds, herb tahini dressing
PITA Chicken Shawarma$14.00
Chicken shawarma, babaganoush, tahini, sumac slaw, Israeli salad, harissa, amba, onion
SIDE OF HUMMUS (8 oz)$5.00
5 FRESH PITA$5.00
Five freshly baked pitas
SIDE OF ISRAELI SALAD (8 oz)$5.00
1 FRESH PITA$1.00
HUMMUS BOWL$8.00
fried chickpeas, boiled egg, tahini, sumac slaw, pickles, two pita
PITA Falafel$12.00
Green falafel, hummus, Israeli salad, tahini, schug, sumac slaw
FRIES W/ HARISSA MAYO$3.50
PITA Sabich$12.00
Fried eggplant, hummus, Israeli salad, sumac slaw, amba, harissa, tahini, hard-boiled egg, crispy potatoes
Attributes and Amenities

Trendy
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Drive-Thru
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1170 Howell Mill Rd

Atlanta GA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
