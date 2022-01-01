Go
Falafel Republic

Come in and enjoy!

FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES

1465 Siskiyou Blvd. • $$

Avg 4.8 (39 reviews)

Popular Items

Slushy$3.75
TZATIKI$1.00
Yogurt, Cucumber, Dill, Garlic, Lemon Dip
Fries w/ Feta$5.75
Crispy Scoop Fries served with Spicy Feta Dip (Gluten-Free & Vegetarian).
Crispy Fries$4.75
Crispy Scoop Fries (Gluten-Free & Vegan).
Side of Falafel$4.00
Ground Chickpeas, Fresh Herbs, Spices, Sesame, Flash Fried (Gluten-Free & Vegan).
House Pita$2.00
Freshly Made Pita Bread.
Bowl$14.00
Tumeric Ginger Rice, House Lentils, Hummus and choice of 3 sides
Side Hummus Dip$4.00
Ground Chickpeas, Tahini, Olive Oil, Lemon, Garlic all blended into a creamy, smooth spread (Vegan).
Salad$13.00
Local Field Greens, Israeli Salad, Kalamata Olives, Feta, Red Cabbage, Pita, Creamy Tahini Dressing or Red Wine Vinaigrette
Pita$10.00
Our House-made Pitas are served with Israeli salad, pickled cabbage, tahini, and garlic sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

1465 Siskiyou Blvd.

Ashland OR

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
