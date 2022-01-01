Go
SOUPS

112 Harrison Place • $$

Avg 4.8 (214 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Pho$19.00
AKA ‘chicken noodle soup” or “‘breakfast for dinner’ w/ free-range chicken, fresh rice noodles, and a chili lime vinaigrette. Gluten-free.
Beef & Shiitake Dumplings$15.00
Is there a person on the planet that doesn't like dumplings?! Identify yourself, please. Six per order, steamed to perfection!
Confit Duck Necks$16.00
Step 1. Wash your hands
Step 2. Roll up your sleeves.
Step 3. Destroy duck necks.
Fall-off-the-bone tender duck necks that are sweet, sour, spicy, salty, and umami. Your new game day go-to.
Blazed and Glazed$28.00
Grilled Berkshire pork shoulder that’s been slathered in a mouth watering honey glaze, with a fried egg, pickle slaw, and herb bomb over broken rice. Gluten-free.
Dad's Fried Rice$18.00
Because Papa Tran knows best. Vietnamese mortadella, Chinese sausage, fluffy egg, charred onion. Hangover heaven! Gluten-free.
Market Veggie Fried Rice$18.00
Chef Eric goes on a field trip to the green market and boom! ~~> Greenmarket fried rice with all the best seasonal veggies on offer (happy dance)! Gluten-free. Vegetarian (can be made Vegan).
Broken Rice$3.00
For moppin’ up that sauce. Topped with fried garlic & toasted flax. “Broken rice” - literally the fragments of broken grains that are separated during milling and sorting - was traditionally consumed by the humble rice farmers themselves while the full grain rice was sold at market. It has now since become a delicacy. Broken grain = fluffier rice.
Dad's Egg Rolls$12.00
You'll want to crush a 100 of these! Berkshire pork, wood ear mushrooms, and vermicelli for a satisfyingly loaded bite. Wrap it up in the lettuce for a crisp crunch, and don’t be shy with that fish sauce vinaigrette.
Spicy Green Curry$18.00
Chef Eric’s green curry brings all the boys to the yard (and they’re like, it’s better than yours 😉). Featuring surprise celebrity guest appearances from NYC’s Greenmarket, along with charred broccoli, soft tofu and shiitake mushrooms.
*VEGAN
Lamb Skewers$19.00
pickle slaw, pickled egg
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

112 Harrison Place

Brooklyn NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

