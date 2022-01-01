Go
Toast

Falbo Bros Pizzeria - IC

Falbo Bros Pizzeria opened for business August 1, 1992 in Madison, Wisconsin. The Pizzeria was brought to life by two University of Wisconsin students who wanted to create a better tasting pizza. The word quickly spread and Falbo Bros has grown from one location, to stores in Wisconsin, Iowa, and Texas.
Our focus has always been on using high quality ingredients and combining them with our traditional pizza technique. We only use stone deck ovens powered by flames, not conveyor belts, and our sauce and pizza dough are made from scratch. Our pizzas are handmade, recipes are passed down, and ingredients prepared by hand, not a machine. We put the extra time and effort into crafting our delicious pizza, and we think you will notice the difference.

457 South Gilbert Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Red Cup$0.50
Ranch Cup$0.50
Garlic Butter Cup$0.50
GF Build Your Own$10.78
Thin BBQ Chicken$14.99
Sauce Cup$0.50
Blue Cheese Dressing$0.50
Large Stuffed Build Your Own$17.99
House Salad$4.00
House Salad is served with Cheddar Cheese, Onions, Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes.
Thin Falbo's Supreme$14.99
See full menu

Location

457 South Gilbert Street

Iowa City IA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Marco's Island

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Soseki Cafe

No reviews yet

Soseki is a quick casual restaurant. With the convenience of a cafe and quality of a restaurant.

Perez Family Tacos

No reviews yet

Quick service tacos in a relaxed atmosphere, with a margarita garden, in the heart of Iowa City.

the Webster

No reviews yet

Thank you for joining us!
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @thewebsteric

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston