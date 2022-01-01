Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fall City restaurants you'll love

Go
Fall City restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Fall City

Fall City's top cuisines

Coffee & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bakeries
Bakeries
Scroll right

Must-try Fall City restaurants

Mercurys Coffee Co. image

 

Mercurys Coffee Co.

33378 SE Redmond-Fall City Rd, Fall City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Organic Tropical Tea$4.15
Organic green Tea, Mango, Passion Fruit & Agave - ICED
Jalapeño, Sausage & Egg$8.75
Jalapeño, Sausage & Egg with Jalapeño, Aioli, Pepper Jack on Jalapeño Breakfast Bun
Americano$3.15
Signature Organic Espresso, Water, Cream - HOT or ICED
More about Mercurys Coffee Co.
Aroma Coffee Co. image

 

Aroma Coffee Co.

33429 SE REDMOND FALL CITY RD, FALL CITY

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Banana Chocolate Chip Bread$3.55
Made locally by Beautifully Made Baking Co.
Caramel Latte$1.00
Latte with Locally-Made Caramel Sauce
The Fall City Fog
Organic Black Tea Latte with Burnt Honey Syrup (served standard with Oat Milk)
More about Aroma Coffee Co.
The Last Frontier Saloon image

 

The Last Frontier Saloon

33813 SE Redmond Fall City Rd, Fall City

No reviews yet
More about The Last Frontier Saloon

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Fall City

Cake

Chai Tea

Chai Lattes

Map

More near Fall City to explore

Bellevue

Avg 4.2 (52 restaurants)

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Issaquah

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Woodinville

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Sammamish

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Maple Valley

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Wenatchee

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (496 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston