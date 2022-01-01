Fall City restaurants you'll love
Mercurys Coffee Co.
33378 SE Redmond-Fall City Rd, Fall City
|Organic Tropical Tea
|$4.15
Organic green Tea, Mango, Passion Fruit & Agave - ICED
|Jalapeño, Sausage & Egg
|$8.75
Jalapeño, Sausage & Egg with Jalapeño, Aioli, Pepper Jack on Jalapeño Breakfast Bun
|Americano
|$3.15
Signature Organic Espresso, Water, Cream - HOT or ICED
Aroma Coffee Co.
33429 SE REDMOND FALL CITY RD, FALL CITY
|Banana Chocolate Chip Bread
|$3.55
Made locally by Beautifully Made Baking Co.
|Caramel Latte
|$1.00
Latte with Locally-Made Caramel Sauce
|The Fall City Fog
Organic Black Tea Latte with Burnt Honey Syrup (served standard with Oat Milk)
The Last Frontier Saloon
33813 SE Redmond Fall City Rd, Fall City