Chai lattes in Fall City

Fall City restaurants
Fall City restaurants that serve chai lattes

Mercurys Coffee Co. image

 

Mercurys Coffee Co.

33378 SE Redmond-Fall City Rd, Fall City

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chai Tea Latte$4.25
Spicy Sweet Black Tea, Honey, Vanilla & Velvety Milk
More about Mercurys Coffee Co.
Aroma Coffee Co. image

 

Aroma Coffee Co.

33429 SE REDMOND FALL CITY RD, FALL CITY

Takeout
Banana Chocolate Chip Bread$3.55
Made locally by Beautifully Made Baking Co.
Caramel Latte$1.00
Latte with Locally-Made Caramel Sauce
The Fall City Fog
Organic Black Tea Latte with Burnt Honey Syrup (served standard with Oat Milk)
More about Aroma Coffee Co.

