Cheese fries in Fall River

Fall River restaurants
Fall River restaurants that serve cheese fries

Munchies image

 

MUNCHIES

4263 N Main St, Fall River

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BACON CHEESE FRIES$6.49
More about MUNCHIES
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Barrett's Alehouse Fall River - 4171 North Main Street

4171 North Main Street, Fall River

Avg 3.9 (1631 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chilli Cheese Waffle Fries$14.00
waffle fries, house made chili, cheese sauce, sour cream, scallions
More about Barrett's Alehouse Fall River - 4171 North Main Street

