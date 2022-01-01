Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken salad sandwiches in
Fall River
/
Fall River
/
Chicken Salad Sandwiches
Fall River restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches
Dunk N Munch
1393 Rodman Street, Fall River
No reviews yet
#6 CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH
$8.99
OUR HOMEMADE CHICKEN SALAD SERVED ON A BULKY ROLL WITH LETTUCE AND TOMATO. SERVED WITH ANY SIDE
More about Dunk N Munch
Munchies
4263 N Main St, Fall River
No reviews yet
CHICKEN SALAD WRAP
$9.99
More about Munchies
