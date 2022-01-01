Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad sandwiches in Fall River

Fall River restaurants
Toast

Fall River restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches

Dunk N Munch image

 

Dunk N Munch

1393 Rodman Street, Fall River

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
#6 CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH$8.99
OUR HOMEMADE CHICKEN SALAD SERVED ON A BULKY ROLL WITH LETTUCE AND TOMATO. SERVED WITH ANY SIDE
More about Dunk N Munch
Item pic

 

Munchies

4263 N Main St, Fall River

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN SALAD WRAP$9.99
More about Munchies

