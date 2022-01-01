Clam chowder in Fall River

Epicurean Feast

777 Elsbree St, Fall River

No reviews yet
Takeout
New England Clam Chowder - Cup$2.30
Available on Fridays
More about Epicurean Feast
Clam Chowder image

 

Barrett's Waterfront

1082 Davol Street, Fall River

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Clam Chowder$6.00
Classic New England recipe, served with oyster crackers
More about Barrett's Waterfront

