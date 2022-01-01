Garden salad in
Fall River
/
Fall River
/
Garden Salad
Fall River restaurants that serve garden salad
Epicurean Feast
777 Elsbree St, Fall River
No reviews yet
Side Garden Salad
Freshly prepared greens , tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, carrots
Garden Salad
Freshly prepared greens , tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, carrots
More about Epicurean Feast
Browse other tasty dishes in Fall River
Cheese Pizza
Grilled Chicken
Chicken Tenders
Clams
Caesar Salad
Quesadillas
Clam Chowder
Burritos
More near Fall River to explore
New Bedford
Avg 4.4
(22 restaurants)
Warren
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Taunton
Avg 4
(9 restaurants)
Bristol
Avg 3.9
(8 restaurants)
Portsmouth
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Fairhaven
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
South Dartmouth
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Somerset
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Tiverton
Avg 3.9
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Providence
Avg 4.5
(71 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(381 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(45 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(47 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(434 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(679 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(179 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(969 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(192 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston