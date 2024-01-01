Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic bread in Fall River

Fall River restaurants
Toast

Fall River restaurants that serve garlic bread

Marzillis Bakery

944 Bedford St, Fall River

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Bread W/ Cheese & Sauce$1.25
More about Marzillis Bakery
Primo on Water Street

36 Water Street, Fall River

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garlic Bread$13.00
More about Primo on Water Street

