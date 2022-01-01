Grilled chicken in
Fall River
/
Fall River
/
Grilled Chicken
Fall River restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Epicurean Feast
777 Elsbree St, Fall River
No reviews yet
Grilled Chicken Breast
$6.00
Freshly prepared chicken breast
More about Epicurean Feast
Browse other tasty dishes in Fall River
Clam Chowder
Garden Salad
Caesar Salad
Burritos
Chicken Tenders
Clams
Cheese Pizza
French Fries
More near Fall River to explore
New Bedford
Avg 4.4
(22 restaurants)
Warren
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Taunton
Avg 4
(9 restaurants)
Bristol
Avg 3.9
(8 restaurants)
Portsmouth
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Fairhaven
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
South Dartmouth
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Somerset
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Tiverton
Avg 3.9
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Providence
Avg 4.5
(71 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(381 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(45 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(47 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(434 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(679 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(179 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(969 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(192 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston