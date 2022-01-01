Grilled chicken in Fall River

Go
Fall River restaurants
Toast

Fall River restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Grilled Chicken Breast image

 

Epicurean Feast

777 Elsbree St, Fall River

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Breast$6.00
Freshly prepared chicken breast
More about Epicurean Feast

Browse other tasty dishes in Fall River

Clam Chowder

Garden Salad

Caesar Salad

Burritos

Chicken Tenders

Clams

Cheese Pizza

French Fries

Map

More near Fall River to explore

New Bedford

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Taunton

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Fairhaven

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

South Dartmouth

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Tiverton

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston