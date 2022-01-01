Mac and cheese in Fall River
Dunk N Munch - 1393 Rodman Street
Dunk N Munch - 1393 Rodman Street
1393 Rodman Street, Fall River
|MAC AND CHEESE
|$4.50
Barrett's Waterfront - 1082 Davol Street
Barrett's Waterfront - 1082 Davol Street
1082 Davol Street, Fall River
|Waterfront Mac N' Cheese
|$16.00
Cavatappi pasta, signature house made cheese sauce, bread crumbs
|Seafood Mac & Cheese
|$29.00
scallops, crab, shrimp, lobster cheese sauce, cavatappi pasta, monterey jack cheese, focaccia breadcrumbs, arugla, chopped bacon
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$9.00
your choice of home style or kraft