Mac and cheese in Fall River

Fall River restaurants
Fall River restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Dunk N Munch image

 

Dunk N Munch - 1393 Rodman Street

1393 Rodman Street, Fall River

TakeoutFast Pay
MAC AND CHEESE$4.50
More about Dunk N Munch - 1393 Rodman Street
Waterfront Mac N' Cheese image

 

Barrett's Waterfront - 1082 Davol Street

1082 Davol Street, Fall River

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Waterfront Mac N' Cheese$16.00
Cavatappi pasta, signature house made cheese sauce, bread crumbs
Seafood Mac & Cheese$29.00
scallops, crab, shrimp, lobster cheese sauce, cavatappi pasta, monterey jack cheese, focaccia breadcrumbs, arugla, chopped bacon
Kids Mac & Cheese$9.00
your choice of home style or kraft
More about Barrett's Waterfront - 1082 Davol Street

