Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in Fall River

Go
Fall River restaurants
Toast

Fall River restaurants that serve muffins

Dunk N Munch image

 

Dunk N Munch

1393 Rodman Street, Fall River

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
MUFFIN$3.99
BLUEBERRY OR CORN
More about Dunk N Munch
Munchies image

 

Munchies

4263 N Main St, Fall River

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
MUFFIN$2.50
BLUEBERRIES, CORN, OR PISTACHIO
More about Munchies
BLUEBERRY MUFFIN SMOOTHIE image

 

Juice'd Cafe - Fall River

1475 Plymouth Ave Unit 1, Fall River

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BLUEBERRY MUFFIN SMOOTHIE
Blueberries, Whey Protein, Almond Milk, Peanut Butter and Banana
More about Juice'd Cafe - Fall River

Browse other tasty dishes in Fall River

Tuna Salad

Caesar Salad

Pretzels

Fish Tacos

Grilled Chicken Salad

Cookies

Hash Browns

Enchiladas

Map

More near Fall River to explore

New Bedford

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Taunton

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Fairhaven

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

South Dartmouth

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Tiverton

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (541 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1325 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston