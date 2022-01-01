Nachos in Fall River
Fall River restaurants that serve nachos
More about Barrett's Waterfront
Barrett's Waterfront
1082 Davol Street, Fall River
|Buffalo Chicken Nacho
|$18.00
house fried tortilla chips, buffalo chicken dip, monterey jack cheese, queso cheese sauce,
shredded lettuce, diced celery, diced tomatoes,
bleu cheese crumbles, poblano-ranch drizzle
More about Tequila Lime Cantina
Tequila Lime Cantina
197 Bank Street, Fall River
|Macho Nachos (Copy)
|$14.95
Warm Corn Tortillas, Smothered in Queso Dip w/Black Beans or Refried Beans, Jalapenos & Salsa. served with Guacamole & Sour Cream