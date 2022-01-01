Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pasta salad in
Fall River
/
Fall River
/
Pasta Salad
Fall River restaurants that serve pasta salad
Dunk N Munch - 1393 Rodman Street
1393 Rodman Street, Fall River
No reviews yet
PASTA SALAD
$3.99
HOMEMADE PAST SALAD
More about Dunk N Munch - 1393 Rodman Street
MUNCHIES
4263 N Main St, Fall River
No reviews yet
PASTA SALAD
$2.99
More about MUNCHIES
Browse other tasty dishes in Fall River
French Toast
Philly Cheesesteaks
Hot Chocolate
Chicken Fajitas
Turkey Wraps
Muffins
Hash Browns
Nachos
More near Fall River to explore
New Bedford
Avg 4.4
(34 restaurants)
Warren
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Taunton
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
Bristol
Avg 4.1
(12 restaurants)
Portsmouth
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Fairhaven
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
South Dartmouth
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Somerset
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Tiverton
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Providence
Avg 4.5
(105 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(561 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(69 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(24 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(603 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(971 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(239 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1487 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(270 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston