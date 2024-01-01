Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Prosciutto in
Fall River
/
Fall River
/
Prosciutto
Fall River restaurants that serve prosciutto
Marzillis Bakery
944 Bedford St, Fall River
No reviews yet
Lg Prosciutto
$15.80
More about Marzillis Bakery
Primo on Water Street
36 Water Street, Fall River
No reviews yet
Caprese Prosciutto Salad
$18.00
Freshly sliced tomatoes and mozzarella, aromatic basil pesto layered with delicious, sliced prosciutto. A drizzle of balsamic dressing adds a sweet-tangy finish
More about Primo on Water Street
