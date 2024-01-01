Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prosciutto in Fall River

Fall River restaurants
Toast

Fall River restaurants that serve prosciutto

Marzillis Bakery

944 Bedford St, Fall River

No reviews yet
Lg Prosciutto$15.80
Primo on Water Street

36 Water Street, Fall River

No reviews yet
Caprese Prosciutto Salad$18.00
Freshly sliced tomatoes and mozzarella, aromatic basil pesto layered with delicious, sliced prosciutto. A drizzle of balsamic dressing adds a sweet-tangy finish
