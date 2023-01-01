Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Short ribs in Fall River

Go
Fall River restaurants
Toast

Fall River restaurants that serve short ribs

Item pic

 

Barrett's Waterfront - 1082 Davol Street

1082 Davol Street, Fall River

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Short Rib Pastelitos$16.00
Deep fried puff pastry, certified angus beef short rib, cream cheese, steakhouse ranch, demi-glace drizzle.
Sweet Short Rib Poutine$16.00
Cajun brown sugar seasoned sweet potato fries, braised pulled short rib, chopped bacon, maple poutine gravy, cheddar cheese curds, scallions
Short Rib Poutine$14.00
More about Barrett's Waterfront - 1082 Davol Street
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Barrett's Alehouse Fall River - 4171 North Main Street

4171 North Main Street, Fall River

Avg 3.9 (1631 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Short Rib$24.00
Slow braised house short rib, butternut risotto, demi-glace sauce
More about Barrett's Alehouse Fall River - 4171 North Main Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Fall River

Hot Chocolate

Nachos

Chicken Tenders

Clams

Chicken Fajitas

Clam Chowder

Hash Browns

Cookies

Map

More near Fall River to explore

New Bedford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Taunton

No reviews yet

Portsmouth

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Fairhaven

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

South Dartmouth

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Tiverton

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (123 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (691 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (77 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (90 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (792 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1290 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (297 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1802 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (302 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston