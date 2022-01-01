Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Fall River

Go
Fall River restaurants
Toast

Fall River restaurants that serve waffles

Item pic

 

Barrett's Waterfront

1082 Davol Street, Fall River

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken & Waffles$21.00
Buttermilk fried chicken breast, waffles, corn & black bean salad, honey-cinnamon butter, mango-habanero maple syrup, poblano ranch
More about Barrett's Waterfront
Munchies image

 

Munchies

4263 N Main St, Fall River

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN & WAFFLE$10.50
ONE 7 INCH BELGIAN ROUND WAFFLE AND 2 PICES OF CRISPY CHIKEN TENDER
BELGIAN WAFFLE COMBO$10.99
1 7 inch round waffle, 2 eggs and 2 bacon
More about Munchies
Barrett's Alehouse Fall River image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Barrett's Alehouse Fall River

4171 North Main Street, Fall River

Avg 3.9 (1631 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Waffle Fries$4.00
More about Barrett's Alehouse Fall River

Browse other tasty dishes in Fall River

Burritos

Steak Quesadillas

Fish Tacos

Pancakes

Chicken Salad

Steak Sandwiches

Cookies

Salmon

Map

More near Fall River to explore

New Bedford

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Taunton

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Fairhaven

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

South Dartmouth

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Tiverton

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (541 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1325 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston