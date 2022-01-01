Waffles in Fall River
Fall River restaurants that serve waffles
Barrett's Waterfront
1082 Davol Street, Fall River
|Chicken & Waffles
|$21.00
Buttermilk fried chicken breast, waffles, corn & black bean salad, honey-cinnamon butter, mango-habanero maple syrup, poblano ranch
Munchies
4263 N Main St, Fall River
|CHICKEN & WAFFLE
|$10.50
ONE 7 INCH BELGIAN ROUND WAFFLE AND 2 PICES OF CRISPY CHIKEN TENDER
|BELGIAN WAFFLE COMBO
|$10.99
1 7 inch round waffle, 2 eggs and 2 bacon