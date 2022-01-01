Go
Fallen Leaf Bistro

New- American restaurant, coffee shop, bakery. Full breakfast and lunch menu's available. Craft sandwiches, wraps, salads, melts, burgers, benedicts, scramble bowls, omelette's and more!
Mimosa's, Bloody's and Beers also available!
Online ordering, Dine inside or outside, take-out, delivery & contact-less delivery too!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

44 North Main St • $$

Avg 4.7 (164 reviews)

Popular Items

Sammy$9.50
2 fried eggs topped w/ bacon and cheddar served on a croissant (Choose your side: homefries, fruit, yogurt, cottage cheese)
Grab & Go Breakfast Sandwich$2.50
Classic sandwich - cheese and egg on an english. Look at modifiers to make it how you want.
Salted caramel chocolate iced latte$4.00
Side of Bacon$4.00
North Country Smokehouse Bacon
Simple Chicken Wrap$12.50
Fried or Grilled chicken, mixed greens, tomato, bacon, mayo and cheddar. Served on your choice of wrap AND comes w/ choice of side.
Iced Coffee$2.25
Iced Coffee- free refills for dine-in customers only
Vibrant Veg Sammy$10.00
2 fried eggs, tomato, avocado, daikon radish greens, hummus and fresh mozzarella served on your choice of bagel. (Choose your side: homefries, fruit, yogurt, cottage cheese)
BBQ Chicken Sandwich$11.25
Fried chicken, bacon, cheddar, pickles and bistro slaw served on Texas Toast (can be gluten free) Comes w/ choice of side.
$5 Donation for Meal$5.00
Caprese Melt$11.50
Spinach, fresh tomato slices, avocado, fresh mozzarella topped w/ a balsamic glaze served on rustic marble rye. (can be made gluten free) Comes w/ choice of side.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

44 North Main St

Rochester NH

Sunday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
