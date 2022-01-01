Go
Toast
  • /
  • Munising
  • /
  • Falling Rock Cafe and Bookstore

Falling Rock Cafe and Bookstore

Falling Rock Café and Bookstore,
Munising MI

104 East Munising Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Coffee
Breakfast Burrito$6.50
Egg, cheese, and sausage with sautéed onions, tomatoes and peppers wrapped in a warmed tortilla and served with a side of salsa and/or sour cream.
Grilled Cheese
American, Swiss, provolone, cheddar, or pepper jack cheese on your choice of bread (multi-grain swirl, marble rye, white).
BLT
Fresh green leaf lettuce, tomato, bacon, and mayo on your choice of bread (multi-grain swirl, marble rye, white, or croissant.
Fruit Smoothie$6.49
Mixed berry (Blueberries, Blackberries, Raspberries, Vanilla Yogurt, Banana and Apple Juice) or tropical (Mango, Papaya, Pineapple, Vanilla Yogurt, Pineapple Juice (Dairy Free -Almond Milk Yogurt +$2.00)
BYO Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Avocado$9.99
(Seasonal) Grilled chicken breast served on a warm ciabatta with honey mustard, lettuce, tomato, and avocado.
Mocha
Breakfast Sandwich$6.50
Two eggs with american cheese, choice of bacon or sausage, on a bagel, croissant, or english muffin.
Latte
See full menu

Location

104 East Munising Avenue

Munising MI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Dogpatch Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Pictured Rocks Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Driftwood Deli

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Cherry Wood Lodge

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston