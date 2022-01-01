Falling Rock Cafe and Bookstore
Falling Rock Café and Bookstore,
Munising MI
104 East Munising Avenue
Popular Items
Location
104 East Munising Avenue
Munising MI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Dogpatch Restaurant
Come on in and enjoy!
Pictured Rocks Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Driftwood Deli
Come in and enjoy!
The Cherry Wood Lodge
Come on in and enjoy!