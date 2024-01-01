Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Fallon

Fallon restaurants
Fallon restaurants that serve salmon

Tiger Sushi

40 E Center St, Fallon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Skin Roll$8.75
Salmon skin, cucumber
More about Tiger Sushi
The Grid - 1120 Taylor Pl

1120 Taylor Pl, Fallon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Atlantic Salmon$24.49
8 oz filet served with rice, chef’s choice of vegetable and side of lemon-garlic butter sauce
More about The Grid - 1120 Taylor Pl

