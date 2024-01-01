Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Salmon in
Fallon
/
Fallon
/
Salmon
Fallon restaurants that serve salmon
Tiger Sushi
40 E Center St, Fallon
No reviews yet
Salmon Skin Roll
$8.75
Salmon skin, cucumber
More about Tiger Sushi
The Grid - 1120 Taylor Pl
1120 Taylor Pl, Fallon
No reviews yet
Atlantic Salmon
$24.49
8 oz filet served with rice, chef’s choice of vegetable and side of lemon-garlic butter sauce
More about The Grid - 1120 Taylor Pl
