Falls Church cafés you'll love

Must-try cafés in Falls Church
TeaDM Lounge
6779 Wilson Blvd, Seven Corners
|Popular items
|Seasalt Black Coffee
|$5.00
Vietnamese black coffee with brown sugar served with seasalt cream
|Seasalt Coffee OG
|$5.00
Heavy and strong Vietnamese coffee with condensed milk served with seasalt cream.
*Contains Nut
|Red Thai Milk Tea
|$5.45
*Contains Dairy
Northside Social Falls Church
205 Park Ave, Falls Church
|Popular items
|House-Made Bacon & Poached Egg
|$6.75
Maple butter, frisée, Italian feather loaf
|Cinnamon Bun
|$4.35
Fluffy cinnamon bun with cream cheese frosting.
|Roasted Turkey Sandwich
|$12.00
Cheddar, avocado, bacon, iceberg lettuce, basil aioli, 9-grain bread, market salad - or - Route 11 chips
SMOOTHIES
BOBAPOP TEA BAR
2831 Gallows Rd, Falls Church
|Popular items
|Korean Banana Milk Tea
|$5.00
Best Seller. This caffeine free drink is full of ripe banana flavor and is so iconic.
|BoBaPop Milk Tea
|$4.25
Customers' favorite, BoBaPOP exclusive. Classic bold, full flavor profile. Made from black ceylon tea leaves, carefully grown, harvested and processed by hand on island nation of Sri Lanka, formerly Ceylon. Pairs well with all toppings.
|Taro Milk Tea
|$4.75
Non-caffeinated, a customers' favorite. Rich and creamy, BoBaPOP branded taro powder is made from fresh real taros and not available anywhere else. The taste is rich and creamy. Recommend adding Milk Foam or Cheese Foam to make it extra special.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Oven Fresh
5505 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church
|Popular items
|12" Pizza
|$10.99
CHICKEN
Vivi Bubble Tea Eden Center
6769 Wilson Blvd, Falls Church
|Popular items
|ViVi Signature Fruit Tea
|$6.50
Includes lemon jelly, basil seeds, orange, lime, apple, and pineapple. One size ONLY
|House Silken Tofu Pudding
|$5.50
Tofu Pudding Ginger Soup ( HOT/COLD)
|Thai Milk Tea
|$4.50
Fresh made in house authentic Thai tea. Pre sweetened. CONTAINS DAIRY