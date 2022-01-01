Falls Church cafés you'll love

Go
Falls Church restaurants
Toast

Must-try cafés in Falls Church

TeaDM Lounge image

 

TeaDM Lounge

6779 Wilson Blvd, Seven Corners

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Seasalt Black Coffee$5.00
Vietnamese black coffee with brown sugar served with seasalt cream
Seasalt Coffee OG$5.00
Heavy and strong Vietnamese coffee with condensed milk served with seasalt cream.
*Contains Nut
Red Thai Milk Tea$5.45
*Contains Dairy
More about TeaDM Lounge
Northside Social Falls Church image

 

Northside Social Falls Church

205 Park Ave, Falls Church

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
House-Made Bacon & Poached Egg$6.75
Maple butter, frisée, Italian feather loaf
Cinnamon Bun$4.35
Fluffy cinnamon bun with cream cheese frosting.
Roasted Turkey Sandwich$12.00
Cheddar, avocado, bacon, iceberg lettuce, basil aioli, 9-grain bread, market salad - or - Route 11 chips
More about Northside Social Falls Church
BOBAPOP TEA BAR image

SMOOTHIES

BOBAPOP TEA BAR

2831 Gallows Rd, Falls Church

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Korean Banana Milk Tea$5.00
Best Seller. This caffeine free drink is full of ripe banana flavor and is so iconic.
BoBaPop Milk Tea$4.25
Customers' favorite, BoBaPOP exclusive. Classic bold, full flavor profile. Made from black ceylon tea leaves, carefully grown, harvested and processed by hand on island nation of Sri Lanka, formerly Ceylon. Pairs well with all toppings.
Taro Milk Tea$4.75
Non-caffeinated, a customers' favorite. Rich and creamy, BoBaPOP branded taro powder is made from fresh real taros and not available anywhere else. The taste is rich and creamy. Recommend adding Milk Foam or Cheese Foam to make it extra special.
More about BOBAPOP TEA BAR
Oven Fresh image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Oven Fresh

5505 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church

Avg 4.6 (111 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
12" Pizza$10.99
More about Oven Fresh
Restaurant banner

CHICKEN

Vivi Bubble Tea Eden Center

6769 Wilson Blvd, Falls Church

Avg 4.5 (2770 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
ViVi Signature Fruit Tea$6.50
Includes lemon jelly, basil seeds, orange, lime, apple, and pineapple. One size ONLY
House Silken Tofu Pudding$5.50
Tofu Pudding Ginger Soup ( HOT/COLD)
Thai Milk Tea$4.50
Fresh made in house authentic Thai tea. Pre sweetened. CONTAINS DAIRY
More about Vivi Bubble Tea Eden Center

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Falls Church

Thai Tea

French Fries

Rice Bowls

Hummus

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Falls Church to explore

Falls Church City

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Falls Church to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (104 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (94 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Vienna

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (8 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston