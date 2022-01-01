Falls Church Chicken restaurants you'll love
CHICKEN
Spin Pollo
6672 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church
|Whole Chicken Regular w/ Two Sides
|$21.99
Whole regular rotisserie chicken Peruvian-style with your choice of two large sides. Comes with 6 free sauces (2 of each). If you'd like to order extra sauces, go to our "Sauces" menu item.
|1/2 Chicken w/ Two Sides
|$11.99
Half chicken rotisserie Peruvian-style with your choice of two sides. Comes with 3 free sauces. If you'd like to order extra sauces, go to our "Sauces" menu item.
|1/4 Chicken w/ Two Sides
|$9.75
Quarter chicken rotisserie Peruvian-style with your choice of two sides. Comes with 3 free sauces. If you'd like to order extra sauces, go to our "Sauces" menu item.
CHICKEN • DONUTS
Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken
7511 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church
|Fried Chicken
|$10.75
Fried Chicken with Lettuce & Tomato, Choice of Bun and Choice of Sauce.
|Fried Chicken Honey
|$8.50
Fried Chicken with Honey Butter on it, Hot Sauce and Choice of Bun.
|Vanilla Glazed
|$2.95
Yeast doughnut with vanilla glaze.
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
10 PIZZA
1051 W Broad St, Falls Church
|Arugula & Parmesan
|$10.25
Arugula, Shaved Parmesan, Pumpkin Seed, Dried Cranberries, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Balsamic Dressing
|6pc Wings
|$7.99
Served with celery and carrot
|Caesar Salad
|$8.99
romaine, caesar dressing, shaved parmesan, croutons
Choong Man Chicken - Falls Church
7121 Leesburg Pike Unit 1-2 Suite R2, Falls Church
|Naked
|$12.99
Choong Man Naked Wings
-No breading, tossed in your favorite CM sauce.
(Plain or Buffalo flavor also availble)
|French Fries
|$5.00
|Lunch Special Chicken
|$9.99