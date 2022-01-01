Falls Church Chicken restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try Chicken restaurants in Falls Church

Spin Pollo image

CHICKEN

Spin Pollo

6672 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church

Avg 4.5 (1932 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Whole Chicken Regular w/ Two Sides$21.99
Whole regular rotisserie chicken Peruvian-style with your choice of two large sides. Comes with 6 free sauces (2 of each). If you'd like to order extra sauces, go to our "Sauces" menu item.
1/2 Chicken w/ Two Sides$11.99
Half chicken rotisserie Peruvian-style with your choice of two sides. Comes with 3 free sauces. If you'd like to order extra sauces, go to our "Sauces" menu item.
1/4 Chicken w/ Two Sides$9.75
Quarter chicken rotisserie Peruvian-style with your choice of two sides. Comes with 3 free sauces. If you'd like to order extra sauces, go to our "Sauces" menu item.
Spin Pollo
Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken image

CHICKEN • DONUTS

Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken

7511 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church

Avg 3.9 (1115 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fried Chicken$10.75
Fried Chicken with Lettuce & Tomato, Choice of Bun and Choice of Sauce.
Fried Chicken Honey$8.50
Fried Chicken with Honey Butter on it, Hot Sauce and Choice of Bun.
Vanilla Glazed$2.95
Yeast doughnut with vanilla glaze.
Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken
10 PIZZA image

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

10 PIZZA

1051 W Broad St, Falls Church

Avg 4.6 (966 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Arugula & Parmesan$10.25
Arugula, Shaved Parmesan, Pumpkin Seed, Dried Cranberries, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Balsamic Dressing
6pc Wings$7.99
Served with celery and carrot
Caesar Salad$8.99
romaine, caesar dressing, shaved parmesan, croutons
10 PIZZA
Restaurant banner

 

Choong Man Chicken - Falls Church

7121 Leesburg Pike Unit 1-2 Suite R2, Falls Church

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Naked$12.99
Choong Man Naked Wings
-No breading, tossed in your favorite CM sauce.
(Plain or Buffalo flavor also availble)
French Fries$5.00
Lunch Special Chicken$9.99
Choong Man Chicken - Falls Church

