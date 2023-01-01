Avocado toast in Falls Church
Falls Church restaurants that serve avocado toast
More about NUE: Elegantly Vietnamese
NUE: Elegantly Vietnamese
944 W Broad Street, Falls Church
|Avocado Toast
|$11.00
(vg) Pan de cristal, avocado, chili crisps
More about Cafe Kindred
FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Kindred
450 N Washington St Suite F, Falls Church
|Avocado Toast
|$13.00
Ciabatta bread, toasted and topped with fresh avocado, grilled cherry tomatoes, sea salt, olive oil, and balsamic vinegar. Egg included, suggested style is sunny side up