Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado toast in Falls Church

Go
Falls Church restaurants
Toast

Falls Church restaurants that serve avocado toast

Item pic

 

NUE: Elegantly Vietnamese

944 W Broad Street, Falls Church

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Toast$11.00
(vg) Pan de cristal, avocado, chili crisps
More about NUE: Elegantly Vietnamese
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Kindred

450 N Washington St Suite F, Falls Church

Avg 4.3 (1026 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Toast$13.00
Ciabatta bread, toasted and topped with fresh avocado, grilled cherry tomatoes, sea salt, olive oil, and balsamic vinegar. Egg included, suggested style is sunny side up
More about Cafe Kindred
Banner pic

 

Chasin' Tails - Falls Church

944 W Broad Street, Falls Church

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Toast$12.00
Smashed avocado, pickled shallots, radish, fried capers and pea shoots.
More about Chasin' Tails - Falls Church

Browse other tasty dishes in Falls Church

Cappuccino

Chicken Soup

Mozzarella Sticks

Fried Rice

Vietnamese Coffee

Crispy Chicken

Calamari

Cookies

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Falls Church to explore

Falls Church City

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Falls Church to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (893 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (478 restaurants)

Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (160 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.3 (81 restaurants)

Vienna

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Annandale

No reviews yet

Chevy Chase

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (893 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (469 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (840 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (690 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (177 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (121 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (453 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston