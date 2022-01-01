Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Falls Church

Falls Church restaurants
Falls Church restaurants that serve burritos

CHICKEN

Spin Pollo

6672 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church

Avg 4.5 (1932 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Brasa Burrito (NEW!)$8.99
New menu item!!!! LIMITED TIME PRICE!
Chicken Brasa Burrito!!! Our new Rotisserie chicken burrito comes with rice, beans, pico de gallo, grilled onions, grilled green peppers, sour cream, fresh corn, lettuce and cheese !
Comes with a side of fries and all our signature sauces!
More about Spin Pollo
Taco Rock - Falls Church

1116 west broad street, falls church

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carnitas Burrito$10.00
rice, black beans, lettuce, jack cheese, salsa,
sour creams
Breakfast Burrito$6.00
scrambled eggs, bacon, chorizo & potatoes, jack cheese, queso
Chicken Burrito$10.00
rice, black beans, lettuce, jack cheese, salsa,
sour creams
More about Taco Rock - Falls Church

