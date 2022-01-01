Burritos in Falls Church
Falls Church restaurants that serve burritos
More about Spin Pollo
CHICKEN
Spin Pollo
6672 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church
|Chicken Brasa Burrito (NEW!)
|$8.99
New menu item!!!! LIMITED TIME PRICE!
Chicken Brasa Burrito!!! Our new Rotisserie chicken burrito comes with rice, beans, pico de gallo, grilled onions, grilled green peppers, sour cream, fresh corn, lettuce and cheese !
Comes with a side of fries and all our signature sauces!
More about Taco Rock - Falls Church
Taco Rock - Falls Church
1116 west broad street, falls church
|Carnitas Burrito
|$10.00
rice, black beans, lettuce, jack cheese, salsa,
sour creams
|Breakfast Burrito
|$6.00
scrambled eggs, bacon, chorizo & potatoes, jack cheese, queso
|Chicken Burrito
|$10.00
rice, black beans, lettuce, jack cheese, salsa,
sour creams