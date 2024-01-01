Chai lattes in Falls Church
Falls Church restaurants that serve chai lattes
Bakeshop - Falls Church
100 E. Fairfax St., Falls Church
|Chai Latte
|$5.00
Cafe Kindred
450 N Washington St Suite F, Falls Church
|Chai Latte
|$4.75
Slightly sweetened, mostly spicy goodness.
BoBaPop Tea Bar Merrifield
2831 Gallows Rd, Falls Church
|Chai Latte (Hot)
|$5.75
Like all other teas on our menu, we freshly brew a small batch of chai tea throughout the day, using organic black tea, cinnamon, cardamom, star anise, cloves, a hint of ginger and caramel.
Available in:
☕️Original flavor
☕️Vanilla
☕️Ginger