Cheesecake in Falls Church

Falls Church restaurants
Toast

Falls Church restaurants that serve cheesecake

PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Thompson Italian - Falls Church

124 N Washington St, Falls Church

Avg 4.5 (2950 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vanilla Cheesecake$14.00
Amarena cherries, amaretti crust
(gluten free)
Vanilla Cheesecake$60.00
Whole 9" cake, serves 8-10. MUST BE ORDERED A DAY IN ADVANCE. Large format vanilla cheesecake with amarena cherries, amaretti crust. (gluten free)
More about Thompson Italian - Falls Church
CHICKEN • DONUTS

Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken

7511 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church

Avg 3.9 (1115 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cherry Cheesecake$4.95
Square Doughnut filled with Tart Red Cherry Jam, Cream Cheese Glaze, Chocolate and Pink Buttercream Decorations
More about Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken
Taco Rock - Falls Church

1116 west broad street, falls church

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Strawberry Cheesecake Taco$0.00
strawberry cream cheese on a cinnamon-sugar mix tortilla shell, fresh strawberries
More about Taco Rock - Falls Church

