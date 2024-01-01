Chicken fajitas in Falls Church
Falls Church restaurants that serve chicken fajitas
Preservation Biscuit Company - 102 E. Fairfax St.
102 E. Fairfax St., Falls Church
|Chicken Fajita (Limited-Time Only)
|$12.00
Stir-fried chicken, provolone, fried egg, spring mix, pepper medley, tomato, secret sauce
Cuates Grill - Falls Church
502 West Broad Street, Falls Church
|CHICKEN FAJITAS
|$21.95
A traditional Mexican dish. Served over a bed of sautéed Spanish onions, green peppers, celery and tomatoes. Served with Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, and Sour Cream, pico de gallo and fresh flour tortillas on the side. Garnished with cilantro and jalapeño.