Chicken fajitas in Falls Church

Falls Church restaurants
Falls Church restaurants that serve chicken fajitas

Preservation Biscuit Company - 102 E. Fairfax St.

102 E. Fairfax St., Falls Church

Chicken Fajita (Limited-Time Only)$12.00
Stir-fried chicken, provolone, fried egg, spring mix, pepper medley, tomato, secret sauce
Cuates Grill - Falls Church

502 West Broad Street, Falls Church

CHICKEN FAJITAS$21.95
A traditional Mexican dish. Served over a bed of sautéed Spanish onions, green peppers, celery and tomatoes. Served with Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, and Sour Cream, pico de gallo and fresh flour tortillas on the side. Garnished with cilantro and jalapeño.
Guapo's

3052 Gate House Plaza, Falls Church

Lunch chicken Fajitas$17.95
Chicken Fajitas$22.95
Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, Mexican butter, and homemade flour tortillas on the side.
