Chicken salad in Falls Church

Falls Church restaurants
Toast

Falls Church restaurants that serve chicken salad

Bawadi Mediterranean Grill image

SANDWICHES

Bawadi Mediterranean Grill

6304 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church

Avg 4.5 (1129 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Kabob Salad
More about Bawadi Mediterranean Grill
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Kindred

450 N Washington St Suite F, Falls Church

Avg 4.3 (1026 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad$12.00
Freshly grilled, all white meat chicken breast, diced up and mixed with grapes, celery, mayo, and seasonings. Served with cucumbers and tomatoes. Order as a sandwich, or on mixed greens.
Grilled Chicken Caeser Salad$14.00
Crispy Romaine lettuce, homemade croutons, shaved parmesan and Caesar dressing. Option to add grilled chicken, chicken salad, or tuna salad.
More about Cafe Kindred
Harvey's image

 

Harvey's

513 W. Broad St, Falls Church

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Cobb Salad$15.00
Local Greens, Tomato, Radish, Hard Boiled Egg, Red Onion, Cucumber, Gorgonzola, Scallion Ranch
More about Harvey's
Item pic

 

Taco Rock

1116 west broad street, falls church

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Bowl$12.00
lettuce, beans, roasted corn pico, cilantro,
guacamole, jalapeno salsa, served in a tortilla
shell
More about Taco Rock

