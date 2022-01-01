Chicken salad in Falls Church
Bawadi Mediterranean Grill
6304 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church
|Chicken Kabob Salad
Cafe Kindred
450 N Washington St Suite F, Falls Church
|Chicken Salad
|$12.00
Freshly grilled, all white meat chicken breast, diced up and mixed with grapes, celery, mayo, and seasonings. Served with cucumbers and tomatoes. Order as a sandwich, or on mixed greens.
|Grilled Chicken Caeser Salad
|$14.00
Crispy Romaine lettuce, homemade croutons, shaved parmesan and Caesar dressing. Option to add grilled chicken, chicken salad, or tuna salad.
Harvey's
513 W. Broad St, Falls Church
|Chicken Cobb Salad
|$15.00
Local Greens, Tomato, Radish, Hard Boiled Egg, Red Onion, Cucumber, Gorgonzola, Scallion Ranch