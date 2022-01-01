Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Falls Church

Falls Church restaurants
Falls Church restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Liberty Barbecue

370 West Broad Street, Falls Church

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Pulled chicken, mixed with Carolina vinegar sauce and a touch of butter, topped with coleslaw and served on a potato roll.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
A House Specialty!
Fried chicken breast served with jalapeño slaw, lettuce, pickles, and basil aioli on a potato roll.
More about Liberty Barbecue
Bawadi Mediterranean Grill image

SANDWICHES

Bawadi Mediterranean Grill - 7 Corners

6304 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church

Avg 4.5 (1129 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Shawarma Sandwich$8.95
Chicken Kabob Sandwich$9.95
More about Bawadi Mediterranean Grill - 7 Corners
Aleppo Hot Chicken Sandwich image

 

Sheesh Grill in Mosaic District

8191 Strawberry Lane, Falls Church

No reviews yet
Takeout
Aleppo Hot Chicken Sandwich$11.50
Chicken tender, slaw, pickles, comeback sauce, sesame seed bun (certified halal chicken)
Aleppo Hot Chicken Sandwich Combo$14.90
Chicken tender, slaw, pickles, comeback sauce, sesame seed bun (certified halal chicken)
More about Sheesh Grill in Mosaic District
Item pic

 

Taco Rock - Falls Church

1116 west broad street, falls church

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.00
grilled chicken tossed in spicy buffalo sauce, American and jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles on a ciabatta bun served with fries
More about Taco Rock - Falls Church

