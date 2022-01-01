Chicken sandwiches in Falls Church
Falls Church restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Liberty Barbecue
370 West Broad Street, Falls Church
|Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
Pulled chicken, mixed with Carolina vinegar sauce and a touch of butter, topped with coleslaw and served on a potato roll.
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
A House Specialty!
Fried chicken breast served with jalapeño slaw, lettuce, pickles, and basil aioli on a potato roll.
SANDWICHES
Bawadi Mediterranean Grill - 7 Corners
6304 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church
|Chicken Shawarma Sandwich
|$8.95
|Chicken Kabob Sandwich
|$9.95
Sheesh Grill in Mosaic District
8191 Strawberry Lane, Falls Church
|Aleppo Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$11.50
Chicken tender, slaw, pickles, comeback sauce, sesame seed bun (certified halal chicken)
|Aleppo Hot Chicken Sandwich Combo
|$14.90
Chicken tender, slaw, pickles, comeback sauce, sesame seed bun (certified halal chicken)