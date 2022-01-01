Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Falls Church

Falls Church restaurants
Falls Church restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Item pic

CHICKEN

Spin Pollo

6672 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church

Avg 4.5 (1932 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Wings (8)$13.75
Naked crispy wings (8) with a side of sauce of your choice. This order comes with a small side of fries.
More about Spin Pollo
Restaurant banner

CHICKEN

Vivi Bubble Tea Eden Center

6769 Wilson Blvd, Falls Church

Avg 4.5 (2770 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Taiwanese Crispy Chicken cutlet Bento 脆皮雞排便當$13.50
Taiwanese fried chicken cutlet with braised pork sauce, cabbage, bean sprout, broccoli, mixed mustard green stir fry tofu, corn, braised tea egg, sliced fried tempura and sliced barbecue pork sausage. Choice of rice or noodles. Serve with corn chowder .*Side dish might be subject to change without notice*
Crispy Chicken Cutlet 台灣脆皮雞排$7.50
Taiwanese fried chicken cutlet.
More about Vivi Bubble Tea Eden Center

