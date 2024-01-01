Croissants in Falls Church
Falls Church restaurants that serve croissants
Bakeshop - Falls Church
100 E. Fairfax St., Falls Church
|Nutella Croissant
|$5.50
Croissant with Nutella inside
|Almond Croissant
|$5.50
Croissant with toasted almonds and almond cream inside
Cafe Kindred
450 N Washington St Suite F, Falls Church
|Croissant
|$3.50
Light and flaky, proofed and baked fresh every morning.
|Apple & Cream Croissant
|$7.50
|Almond Croissant
|$4.25