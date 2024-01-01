Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Falls Church

Falls Church restaurants
Falls Church restaurants that serve croissants

Bakeshop - Falls Church

100 E. Fairfax St., Falls Church

TakeoutDelivery
Nutella Croissant$5.50
Croissant with Nutella inside
Almond Croissant$5.50
Croissant with toasted almonds and almond cream inside
FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Kindred

450 N Washington St Suite F, Falls Church

Avg 4.3 (1026 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Croissant$3.50
Light and flaky, proofed and baked fresh every morning.
Apple & Cream Croissant$7.50
Almond Croissant$4.25
Harvey's-Home of Good Food and Friends

513 W. Broad St, Falls Church

TakeoutDelivery
Croissant$5.00
