Egg rolls in Falls Church

Falls Church restaurants
Falls Church restaurants that serve egg rolls

Roll Play - RP: Falls Church

944 W Broad Street, Falls Church

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vegetarian Egg Rolls (4 ct)^$6.50
Hand-rolled in house with fresh carrots, taro, onion and shallots and deep fried to golden crispiness. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Vegetarian Egg Rolls (2 ct)^$3.95
Hand-rolled in house with fresh carrots, taro, onion and shallots and deep fried to golden crispiness. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Shrimp and Pork Egg Roll (2 ct)~**$4.50
More about Roll Play - RP: Falls Church
La Tingeria - Falls Church

626 S Washington St, Falls Church

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Birria egg roll$9.00
More about La Tingeria - Falls Church

