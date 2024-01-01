Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fried ice cream in
Falls Church
/
Falls Church
/
Fried Ice Cream
Falls Church restaurants that serve fried ice cream
Cuates Grill - Falls Church
502 West Broad Street, Falls Church
No reviews yet
FRIED ICE CREAM
$9.95
Traditional deep fried vanilla ice cream covered with crunchy flakes and caramel.
More about Cuates Grill - Falls Church
Guapo's
3052 Gate House Plaza, Falls Church
No reviews yet
Fried Ice Cream
$9.95
More about Guapo's
