Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Falls Church

Go
Falls Church restaurants
Toast

Falls Church restaurants that serve fried rice

Spin Pollo image

CHICKEN

Spin Pollo Falls Church

6672 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church

Avg 4.5 (1932 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Rice
Please choose a size
Fried Rice (Arroz Chaufa) (1/2 Pan)$42.99
More about Spin Pollo Falls Church
Item pic

SANDWICHES • PASTRY • HAMBURGERS

Bing & Bao

7505D Leesburg Pike, Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (146 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vegetable Fried Rice$8.50
White rice, egg, carrot, onion, cucumber, corn
Shrimp Fried Rice$12.00
White rice, egg, shrimp, carrot, celery, cilantro
Fried Chicken Rice Bowl$12.50
Chicken, cabbage, roasted seaweed, sriracha mayo, white rice
More about Bing & Bao
Restaurant banner

 

Taco Rock

1116 west broad street, falls church

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mexican Fried Rice$5.00
mexican fried rice with chorizo & egg
More about Taco Rock

Browse other tasty dishes in Falls Church

Salmon

Pudding

Coleslaw

Hummus

Cheese Pizza

Steak Salad

Chicken Tenders

Cinnamon Rolls

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Falls Church to explore

Falls Church City

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Falls Church to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (409 restaurants)

Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (163 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (112 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)

Vienna

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (518 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (512 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (148 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston