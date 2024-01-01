Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic bread in Falls Church

Falls Church restaurants
Falls Church restaurants that serve garlic bread

Cheesy Garlic Bread & Sauce image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

baddpizza - Falls Church

346 West Broad St, Falls Church

Avg 4.6 (125 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheesy Garlic Bread & Sauce$8.49
**A baddpizza employee favorite**
Garlic Bread & Sauce$6.49
More about baddpizza - Falls Church
Item pic

PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Thompson Italian - Falls Church

124 N Washington St, Falls Church

Avg 4.5 (2950 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Roasted Garlic Bread & Marinara Tray$26.00
Serves 6-8. Includes 10 pieces. MUST BE ORDERED A DAY IN ADVANCE. Large portion of focaccia slathered in garlic and parmesan. Served with marinara sauce.
For orders of 4 or more trays of the same item, please contact info@thompsonitalian.com to confirm availability and coordinate your order.
Your choice of served hot or cold and we'll provide heating instructions.
Garlic Bread$13.00
four slices of focaccia slathered in garlic and parmesan. Served with marinara sauce.
More about Thompson Italian - Falls Church
Item pic

 

America's Best Wings - Falls Church

5505 Leesburg Pike, Bailey's Crossroads

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garlic Bread$3.99
More about America's Best Wings - Falls Church

