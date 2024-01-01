Garlic bread in Falls Church

Serves 6-8. Includes 10 pieces. MUST BE ORDERED A DAY IN ADVANCE. Large portion of focaccia slathered in garlic and parmesan. Served with marinara sauce.

For orders of 4 or more trays of the same item, please contact info@thompsonitalian.com to confirm availability and coordinate your order.

Your choice of served hot or cold and we'll provide heating instructions.

