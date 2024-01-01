Garlic bread in Falls Church
Falls Church restaurants that serve garlic bread
More about baddpizza - Falls Church
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
baddpizza - Falls Church
346 West Broad St, Falls Church
|Cheesy Garlic Bread & Sauce
|$8.49
**A baddpizza employee favorite**
|Garlic Bread & Sauce
|$6.49
More about Thompson Italian - Falls Church
PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Thompson Italian - Falls Church
124 N Washington St, Falls Church
|Roasted Garlic Bread & Marinara Tray
|$26.00
Serves 6-8. Includes 10 pieces. MUST BE ORDERED A DAY IN ADVANCE. Large portion of focaccia slathered in garlic and parmesan. Served with marinara sauce.
For orders of 4 or more trays of the same item, please contact info@thompsonitalian.com to confirm availability and coordinate your order.
Your choice of served hot or cold and we'll provide heating instructions.
|Garlic Bread
|$13.00
four slices of focaccia slathered in garlic and parmesan. Served with marinara sauce.