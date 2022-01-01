Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Lamb shanks in
Falls Church
/
Falls Church
/
Lamb Shanks
Falls Church restaurants that serve lamb shanks
SANDWICHES
Bawadi Mediterranean Grill - 7 Corners
6304 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church
Avg 4.5
(1129 reviews)
Marinated Lamb Shank
$22.95
More about Bawadi Mediterranean Grill - 7 Corners
Harvey's-Home of Good Food and Friends
513 W. Broad St, Falls Church
No reviews yet
Lamb Shank
$36.00
More about Harvey's-Home of Good Food and Friends
Browse other tasty dishes in Falls Church
Rice Bowls
Calamari
Cake
Crispy Chicken
Fried Rice
Thai Tea
Chicken Sandwiches
Mozzarella Sticks
Neighborhoods within Falls Church to explore
Falls Church City
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
More near Falls Church to explore
Washington
Avg 4.4
(718 restaurants)
Arlington
Avg 4.3
(431 restaurants)
Bethesda
Avg 4.3
(170 restaurants)
Alexandria
Avg 4.3
(123 restaurants)
Fairfax
Avg 4.3
(59 restaurants)
Vienna
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Annandale
Avg 5
(8 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
Avg 4
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Washington
Avg 4.4
(718 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(367 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(3 restaurants)
Winchester
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Hagerstown
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(606 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(557 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(96 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(105 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(373 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(165 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston