Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lamb shanks in Falls Church

Go
Falls Church restaurants
Toast

Falls Church restaurants that serve lamb shanks

Bawadi Mediterranean Grill image

SANDWICHES

Bawadi Mediterranean Grill - 7 Corners

6304 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church

Avg 4.5 (1129 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Marinated Lamb Shank$22.95
More about Bawadi Mediterranean Grill - 7 Corners
Harvey's image

 

Harvey's-Home of Good Food and Friends

513 W. Broad St, Falls Church

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lamb Shank$36.00
More about Harvey's-Home of Good Food and Friends

Browse other tasty dishes in Falls Church

Rice Bowls

Calamari

Cake

Crispy Chicken

Fried Rice

Thai Tea

Chicken Sandwiches

Mozzarella Sticks

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Falls Church to explore

Falls Church City

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Falls Church to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (718 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (431 restaurants)

Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (170 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (123 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.3 (59 restaurants)

Vienna

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (8 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (718 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (367 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (606 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (557 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (373 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (165 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston