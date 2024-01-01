Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lomo in Falls Church

Falls Church restaurants
Falls Church restaurants that serve lomo

Item pic

CHICKEN

Spin Pollo

6672 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church

Avg 4.5 (1932 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lomo (Steak Strips) Sub$13.75
Delicious Lomo Saltado in a sub!!! Comes with fries or yuca and sauces.
Lomo Saltado$18.99
Lomo Saltado, or Peruvian Steak Strips Stir Fry, is a flavorful fusion cuisine with a mix of stir fry sirloin steak, veggies, and potato fries. This dish offers spiced sirloin steak, tomatoes, onions, a delicious vinegar based sauce, mixed with fries and served over rice.
More about Spin Pollo
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Preservation Biscuit Company - 102 E. Fairfax St.

102 E. Fairfax St., Falls Church

Avg 4.5 (172 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
El Lomo Saltado$12.50
Steak, provolone cheese, over easy egg, potatoes, tomato, onions, secret sauce
More about Preservation Biscuit Company - 102 E. Fairfax St.
Consumer pic

 

Guapo's

3052 Gate House Plaza, Falls Church

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lomo Saltado$27.95
Strips of steak sautéed with tomatoes, red onions, scallions and Tres amigos peppers topped with home fries potatoes, cilantro and fresh Jalapeno. Served with white rice and black beans on the side
More about Guapo's

