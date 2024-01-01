Lomo in Falls Church
Falls Church restaurants that serve lomo
More about Spin Pollo
CHICKEN
Spin Pollo
6672 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church
|Lomo (Steak Strips) Sub
|$13.75
Delicious Lomo Saltado in a sub!!! Comes with fries or yuca and sauces.
|Lomo Saltado
|$18.99
Lomo Saltado, or Peruvian Steak Strips Stir Fry, is a flavorful fusion cuisine with a mix of stir fry sirloin steak, veggies, and potato fries. This dish offers spiced sirloin steak, tomatoes, onions, a delicious vinegar based sauce, mixed with fries and served over rice.
More about Preservation Biscuit Company - 102 E. Fairfax St.
SANDWICHES
Preservation Biscuit Company - 102 E. Fairfax St.
102 E. Fairfax St., Falls Church
|El Lomo Saltado
|$12.50
Steak, provolone cheese, over easy egg, potatoes, tomato, onions, secret sauce